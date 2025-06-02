iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

