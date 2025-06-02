Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.75, but opened at $34.83. Nebius Group shares last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 6,595,871 shares trading hands.

NBIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $47.00 target price on Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northland Capmk upgraded Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on Nebius Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Nebius Group Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

