Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Short Interest Up 67.0% in May

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,700 shares, an increase of 67.0% from the April 30th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Future FinTech Group Price Performance

FTFT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 40,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,704. Future FinTech Group has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 202.56% and a negative return on equity of 97.68%.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People’s Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Financing Service and Trading Business, Asset Management Service, and Others. The company offers cross-border money transfer service, brokerage and investment banking, and cryptocurrency mining farm business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.