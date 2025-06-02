First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FKU. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,033,000.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FKU stock remained flat at $45.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1648 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

