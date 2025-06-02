Fiduciary Alliance LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 85,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 211,375 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,708,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $301.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.87 and its 200-day moving average is $492.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $273.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex acquired 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares in the company, valued at $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.87.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

