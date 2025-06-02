MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.69, but opened at $27.96. MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 127 shares trading hands.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 4.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

