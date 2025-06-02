WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.62. WeRide shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 3,342,461 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WeRide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get WeRide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRD

WeRide Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61.

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WeRide Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WeRide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in WeRide during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of WeRide during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WeRide in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeRide during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WeRide during the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000.

About WeRide

(Get Free Report)

WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WeRide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeRide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.