WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.90, but opened at $9.62. WeRide shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 3,342,461 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WeRide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
WeRide Stock Performance
WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WeRide Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
WeRide announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in WeRide during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of WeRide during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in WeRide in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeRide during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WeRide during the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000.
About WeRide
WeRide, Inc engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
