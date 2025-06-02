Archer Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Archer Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 179.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Archer Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791,301 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723,891 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $289.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

