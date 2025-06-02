Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.86, but opened at $12.58. Indivior shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 212,763 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Indivior from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Indivior Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. Indivior had a negative return on equity of 241.73% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. Research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indivior

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDV. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Indivior in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Featured Articles

