Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.14, but opened at $9.83. Stellantis shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 2,819,175 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.49.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.5032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.07%. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Stellantis by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

