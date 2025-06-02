Moderna’s (MRNA) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Monday,RTT News reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRNA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

Get Moderna alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.24. 7,385,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,164,254. Moderna has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $158.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Moderna by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.