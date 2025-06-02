Towerpoint Wealth LLC Acquires 86 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7%

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $303.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.11 and a 200-day moving average of $270.48. The firm has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $211.54 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

