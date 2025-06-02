First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, an increase of 63.1% from the April 30th total of 136,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,690,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 40,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.4%
TDIV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.55. 20,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,185. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.05. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $84.17.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Increases Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
