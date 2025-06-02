Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $505.77 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $475.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.98. The company has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

