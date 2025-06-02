SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the April 30th total of 160,200 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

SenesTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES remained flat at $2.77 on Monday. 8,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,648. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.21.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 150.33% and a negative net margin of 403.51%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SenesTech will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

