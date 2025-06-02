PotCoin (POT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.51 Million

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $474.86 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00084703 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00006056 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000958 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000009 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113,062.07 or 1.08483216 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 419,999,990 coins and its circulating supply is 415,995,446 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@officialpotcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

