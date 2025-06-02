Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $85,886,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.9%

JNJ opened at $154.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $372.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.