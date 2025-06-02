Roxbury Financial LLC Sells 90 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Roxbury Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Roxbury Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $313.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.06. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

