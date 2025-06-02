Tether Gold (XAUT) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $163.59 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for $3,376.56 or 0.03234897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official website is gold.tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

