OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $95,072.87

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $95,072.87 and approximately $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

