Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.99 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $1.99 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.34 or 0.00004162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00019693 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.