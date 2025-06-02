Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Short Interest Update

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the April 30th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,829,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $184.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $178.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $163.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 815,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,004. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.51.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

