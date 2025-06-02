QV Investors Inc. Acquires 3,210 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average of $232.66. The firm has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

