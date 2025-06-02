Bennett Associates Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2%

VWO stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

