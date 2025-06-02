Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.4% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $128.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $112.05 and a one year high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

