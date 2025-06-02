O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Has $5.47 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.8% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5%

UNP opened at $221.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.74 and a 200-day moving average of $232.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

