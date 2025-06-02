Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Sells 142 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Citigroup cut their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $136.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.17. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $138.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

