Paladin Wealth LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Paladin Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Pfizer by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of PFE opened at $23.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

