Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $55.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

