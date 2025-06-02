Dero (DERO) Hits Market Cap of $6.87 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Dero has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $20,334.80 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,806.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.20 or 0.00385526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.99 or 0.00349675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.86 or 0.00084641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00016313 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00051025 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

