MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MDWD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediWound to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on shares of MediWound and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

MediWound Price Performance

MDWD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,196. MediWound has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.30.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.58. MediWound had a negative net margin of 142.29% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MediWound will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MediWound by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MediWound by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MediWound by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Articles

