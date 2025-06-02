Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $843,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $540.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.28.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

