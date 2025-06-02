Frax Share Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00002737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $257.85 million and $11.18 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103,852.08 or 1.00043445 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103,629.48 or 0.99829012 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,756,384 tokens. The official message board for Frax Share is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.com.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

