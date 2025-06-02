Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $563,154,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,883,000 after buying an additional 10,625,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after buying an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $55.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.