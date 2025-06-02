Paladin Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $590.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $587.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.