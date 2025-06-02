North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$23.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$628.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$18.83 and a 52 week high of C$31.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.63.

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,835.60. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $408,772. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

