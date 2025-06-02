Sweeney & Michel LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 227,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 160,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 315,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.02 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.