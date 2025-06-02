Sweeney & Michel LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 227,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 160,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 315,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4%
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.02 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.