Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Invests $539,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $303.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $211.54 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.48.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

