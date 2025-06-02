Sweeney & Michel LLC Makes New $22.35 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 361,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,351,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 9.0% of Sweeney & Michel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $62.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.