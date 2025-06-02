Blast (BLAST) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $81.69 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Blast token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blast has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Blast has a total market capitalization of $81.69 million and $6.33 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Blast Profile

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,309,916,977 tokens. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 29,297,982,687.404873 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00280997 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $5,025,401.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

