Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,749 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 104.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total value of $4,317,123.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. This trade represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,778 shares of company stock worth $12,867,197. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $551.14 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.47 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.44 and a 200-day moving average of $538.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

