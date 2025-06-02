First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,544 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.2275 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

