180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,492,740. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

