Walken Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $543,820.83 (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Walken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Walken has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $543,820.83 and approximately $120,511.82 worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,450,681,803 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

