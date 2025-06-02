Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Science Applications International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 9.100-9.300 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE SAIC opened at $114.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $94.68 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,477.78. This trade represents a 7.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.67 per share, with a total value of $223,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,585.61. This represents a 4.63% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,260 shares of company stock valued at $365,037 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Science Applications International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Science Applications International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $148.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Science Applications International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

