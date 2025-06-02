180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $24,472,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $3,941,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,533,008.09. The trade was a 18.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 25,277 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,806,547.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,745.02. This represents a 32.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,761 shares of company stock worth $16,474,587 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $72.13 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

