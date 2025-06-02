Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16,166.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 912,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after buying an additional 907,260 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6,919.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 775,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,388,000 after purchasing an additional 764,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,521,000 after buying an additional 359,944 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,276,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,459,000 after buying an additional 349,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $161.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.33. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.