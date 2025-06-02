Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Sells 130 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $663.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $612.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.11. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $690.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $564.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

