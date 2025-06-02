Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

