JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,377 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,858,418,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $199.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.